Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Lowered to $297.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.88.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $3,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

