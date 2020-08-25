Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $290.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.26.

Shares of PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 208.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 87,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

