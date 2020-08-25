Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.