Palo Alto Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 684% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,387 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

