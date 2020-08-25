Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $526,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,142. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Palomar by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Palomar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Palomar by 2,900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.