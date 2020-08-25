Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 746,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 51.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

PAM stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

