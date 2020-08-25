Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 625.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $695.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

