Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $855,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 161,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,386 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 220,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

