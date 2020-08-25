Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.