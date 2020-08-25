Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

