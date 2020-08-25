Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

