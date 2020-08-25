Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $64,634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,130,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

