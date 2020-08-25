Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

NYSE:LMT opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.