Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

NYSE:AMP opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

