Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

