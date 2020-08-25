Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 432,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after buying an additional 414,343 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after buying an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $10,612,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

