Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,141 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 713.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.