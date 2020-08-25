Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 739 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ciena were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ciena by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,693,390. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.