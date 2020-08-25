Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

