Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.11 ($8.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of LON PSON traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 586 ($7.66). 1,218,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). As a group, analysts expect that Pearson will post 5590.0000977 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

