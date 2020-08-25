Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

