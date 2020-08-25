Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,782.42 ($36.36).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,701 ($35.29) to GBX 2,917 ($38.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($39.24) to GBX 3,086 ($40.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($32.37), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,899,413.79).

LON PSN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,688 ($35.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,518.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,389.07. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

