Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $850,011.83 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00771284 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01476981 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,479.08 or 1.00141545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00154648 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,735,612 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

