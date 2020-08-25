Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.11-0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.11-0.17 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Photronics stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $702.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

