Pi Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) – Analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProntoForms in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ProntoForms stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. ProntoForms has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

