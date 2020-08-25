Pi Financial Weighs in on Kinaxis Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$223.09.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$199.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.96. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$75.25 and a 12-month high of C$224.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total value of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,731,151.09.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

