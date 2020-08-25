Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

