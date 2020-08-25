Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

