Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cree in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the LED producer will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $61.93 on Monday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cree by 163.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 5.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

