Plancorp LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

American Express stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

