Plancorp LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. 31,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,092. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.