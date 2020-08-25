Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,032 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $317.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $318.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

