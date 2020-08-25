Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,207 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.74. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,460. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $236.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

