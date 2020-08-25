Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,221 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

