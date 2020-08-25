Plancorp LLC Has $316,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. 271,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

