Plancorp LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,659. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

