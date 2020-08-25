Plancorp LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 434,125 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.