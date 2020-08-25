Plancorp LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.90. The company had a trading volume of 90,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

