Plancorp LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,479,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

SWKS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,030. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,025 shares of company stock worth $8,373,377. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

