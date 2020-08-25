Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 4,100 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

