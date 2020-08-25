Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

