Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $3,612,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $197.52 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

