Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $237,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,913,000 after acquiring an additional 115,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.12. 525,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

