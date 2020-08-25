Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $265,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 879,121 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 212,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

