Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Mills were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

