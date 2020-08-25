Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $143.69.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.