Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

