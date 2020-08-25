Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 365 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

