Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 390 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.53. 921,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.88.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

