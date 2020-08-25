Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 5,275 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.20. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

